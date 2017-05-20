Greenport Mourns Jerome L. Urban

The Greenport Fire Department mourns the loss of lifelong Greenport resident Jerome L. Urban, who passed award on November 27, 2016, at Stony Brook University Hospital. Jerome is an ex-Chief of the Greenport Fire Department.

Ex-Chief Urban’s son Brian is an ex-Captain of the Brentwood Fire Department. At one time, the family had three generations of firefighters in the fire service.

Ex-Captain Brian Urban is carrying on the family tradition of serving in the fire service. In remembrance of ex-Chief Jerome L. Urban, memorial donations may be made to the Greenport Fire Department, Standard Hose Company 4.

