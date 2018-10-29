Green Tree Fire Extends

Monday, October 29th, 2018, 8:32 pm

On August 11, 2018, firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Green Tree at the First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue. The call came in as a vehicle fire and was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, and then a third, when the vehicle fire at the drive-through extended into the structure and then to the roof.

– Fire News photos by Ken Lager

Tags: Green Tree Fire Extends, Ken Lager

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News