Green Tree Fire Extends

Green Tree Fire ExtendsMonday, October 29th, 2018, 8:32 pm
On August 11, 2018, firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire in Green Tree at the First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue. The call came in as a vehicle fire and was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, and then a third, when the vehicle fire at the drive-through extended into the structure and then to the roof.
– Fire News photos by Ken Lager
