Gorham Handles House Fire

Sunday, May 12th, 2019, 8:05 am

On March 17, 2019, the Gorham Fire Department in Ontario County was toned out for a chimney fire on County Road 18. Chief 12-0 arrived to heavy smoke showing and requested mutual aid for manpower and tankers. The fire was in the walls and made it hard to get to. The fire extended into the second story part of the house and crews were on scene for several hours.

– Fire News photo by John Greco

