Gordon Heights Structure Fire

Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 9:52 pm

On February 4, 2017, the Gordon Heights Fire Department was toned out for a structure fire. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire to one side of the house. Mutual aid came from Coram and Yaphank.

– Fire News photos by Amanda Coffey

