Good Save in Bergenfield

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:04 pm

Back in August, Bergenfield firefighters were dispatched to Beucler Place for house fire. Companies found heavy fire in the rear of the home, involving the garage and breezeway. Mutual aid companies were requested and an aggressive attack was initiated. The fire did extend into the house but quick work kept it from causing major damage. The garage and breezeway suffered heavy damage, but damage was limited in the home.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo

