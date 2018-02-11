Garfield Structure Fire

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:07 pm

On November 30, 2017, the Garfield Fire Department responded to Summit Avenue for a structure fire. While responding, dispatch advised of multiple calls reporting visible flames coming from the home. Units arrived to heavy fire venting through the upper floor windows and through the roof. A second alarm was struck bringing Wallington, Lodi and Saddle Brook to the scene. Companies were able to make a push into the upper floors and knock down the majority of the fire from the interior.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti

