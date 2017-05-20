Garbage Truck Overturn

Saturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:46 am

The Suffolk Police and Kings Park Fire Department responded to an accident on Brookfield Road in Northport on February 8, 2017. A garbage truck lost control and overturned on Brookfield Road near Woodmere Drive. Two workers suffered minor injuries and were treated by ambulance personnel from the Kings Park Fire Department.

– Fire News photo by Joseph C. Sperber

Tags: Garbage Truck Overturn, Joseph C. Sperber

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County