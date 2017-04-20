Fully Involved

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 8:35 pm

Early on February 15, 2017, VHC Stations 1, 27, 4, 24, 26 and 29 were alerted for a residential fire on Summit Bridge Road just north of Middletown. First units arrived to find the residence fully involved and launched an exterior attack. Lines were pulled and supply lines were laid up the lane to the fire building..

– Submitted by Tim Murray, photo by Amy Murray

