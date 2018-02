Fully Involved in Young Twp.

Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 11:07 am

Young Township Assistant Chief Dan Briggs and Captain Nikki Galinac got engaged on October 22, 2017, in classic firefighter style. Best wishes to you both!

– Fire News photos by Steven Matto

