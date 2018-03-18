Fully Involved in Pearl River

On January 8, 2018, the Pearl River Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire on Orangeburg Road. Upon arrival, firefighters were faced with a well involved home, with fire having control of the entire front of the structure. Due to the amount of fire, defensive operations were started, with landlines placed on each side of the house to protect exposures. After the bulk of the fire was darkened down, members attempted to access the upper floor of the home to reach pockets of fire. Discovering the interior stairway had been burned away, as well as evidence of collapse, crews were backed out and an excavator was called in to demolish parts of the home for final extinguishment. Mutual aid came from Nanuet, West Nyack, Blauvelt and Orangeburg. Montvale (NJ) and South Spring Valley stood by at Pearl River. An elderly woman was at home at the time of the fire, but escaped. She was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. A firefighter was also treated for a hand injury.

