Fully Involved in Huntington Manor

The Huntington Manor Fire Department was dispatched for a residential structure fire on Pidgeon Hill Road in South Huntington on February 17, 2017. Arriving units were confronted with a fully involved house fire. The fire was brought under control within an hour. A resident was transported to Huntington Hospital by the Huntington Community First Aid Squad for treatment of non-life threatening burns. Melville, Huntington and Greenlawn and HCFAS provided assistance at the scene, with Halesite on standby. Fireground operations were under the command of Chiefs Jon Hoffmann, Chuck Brady and Jim Glidden.

