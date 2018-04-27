Fully Involved in East Schodack

Friday, April 27th, 2018, 8:22 am

On February 24, 2018, the East Schodack Fire Company arrived on Route 150 and found five adults in a car outside of their home, with visible fire showing from the home. Mutual aid responded from Schodack Valley, Best Luther, West Sand Lake and Castleton. A special call was requested for East Greenbush’s ladder to access the roof. A 20-foot tree had to be cut down to accommodate the ladder. The fire was brought under control, but the home had to be razed.

-Fire News photos by Martin E. Miller

Tags: Fully Involved in East Schodack, Martin E. Miller

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News