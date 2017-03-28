Fully Involved in Clifton Park

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:37 am

Vischer Ferry firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire on Ray Road in the town of Clifton Park on January 6, 2017. The wood frame structure was well involved on arrival and because of the lack of hydrants, tanker relays were set up. The occupants of the home got out safely but lost a dog. No injuries were reported.

– Fire News photos by Peter R. Barber

