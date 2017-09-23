Fuel Tanker Overturn in Laureldale

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, 10:11 am

On April 4, 2017, Laureldale Fire Rescue and the Cologne Fire Department responded to the Atlantic City Expressway in the area of Mile Marker 20 eastbound for an MVA. Command was established by Chief Chris Tilley of Laureldale. A loaded fuel tanker was found overturned and leaking its 8800 gallon content. The area was immediately evacuated and traffic was diverted. A recon of the tanker revealed multiple ruptures. Additional resources were requested from Atlantic City International Airport. On arrival, Engine 2411 laid a four-inch hose from their crash truck to Engine 18-33, which supplied water via drafting from a portable pond. Additional tankers were requested for water supply. Additional resources were requested to assist while the remaining contents of the fuel tanker were transferred.

– Fire News photos by Eric Moran

