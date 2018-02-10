Freight Train Derailment in Union

Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 11:08 am

On December 8, 2017, the Union Fire Department responded to the train tracks along Lehigh Avenue and Green Lane between Morris Avenue and Galloping Hill Road for a freight train derailment. First arriving units were met with a large train derailed in multiple spots along the track. The train consisted of 141 cars and had total length of around 8,600 feet, and had derailed at the second car behind the engines, right near Kean University. Multiple cars came off the tracks causing major pileups and damage to the rails and cars. A second alarm was requested and Union County HazMat and Elizabeth Technical Rescue responded. Three cars were reported to be leaking a non-toxic granular substance and all the cars containing hazmat material were empty. Local residents and work places were evacuated as a precaution, but were allowed back within a few hours. A major pipeline runs along the tracks but was later determinedto be intact. There were no injuries reported.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti

Tags: Freight Train Derailment in Union, Mark Rosetti

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News