Freehold MVA

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:40 pm

On June 26, 2016, the Freehold Fire Department Station 16 was dispatched to the corner of Ely Harmony and Silom Roads for a reported MVA with one car into the woods. Freehold EMS transported two people from the scene.

- Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti

