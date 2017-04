Frankford Assists Dagsboro at MVC

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 8:43 pm

On February 4, 2017, Station 76 (Frankford) was alerted for a Rescue Company assist to Station 73 (Dagsboro) for an extrication. One person was trapped and, after extrication, all patients were transported to a nearby hospital.

– Submitted by Bill Ireland, Jr.

