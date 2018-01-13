Forcible Entry Training at LCFA Fire School

Saturday, January 13th, 2018, 9:04 am

Lancaster Township Fire Department firefighters travelled to Lancaster County Firemen’s Association Fire School in West Lampeter Township on September 18, 2017, to use the new forcible entry simulator purchased by the Lancaster County Firemen’s Association for the school. The simulator provided realistic and versatile forcible-entry training. Firefighters practiced forcing inward- and outward-opening doors, left- and right-hand swinging doors, and using Halligans and flathead axes and mauls.

– Fire News photos by Greg Leaman

