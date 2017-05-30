Fire News Member Login:

    
Flushing Restaurant Fire

Flushing Restaurant Fire

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:06 pm

Firefighters in Flushing, Queens, worked for three-plus hours to put out a stubborn fire in a Chinese restaurant on Main Street.  The first floor partially collapsed into the basement. The Rescue Battalion had units use multiple exterior hose lines to put out the fire.

– Fire News photos by Lloyd Mitchell and  Wayne Carrington

