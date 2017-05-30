Flushing Restaurant FireTuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:06 pm
Firefighters in Flushing, Queens, worked for three-plus hours to put out a stubborn fire in a Chinese restaurant on Main Street. The first floor partially collapsed into the basement. The Rescue Battalion had units use multiple exterior hose lines to put out the fire.
– Fire News photos by Lloyd Mitchell and Wayne Carrington
Tags: Flushing Restaurant Fire, Lloyd Mitchell and Wayne Carrington
