Flushing Fire Destroys Row of Stores

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:35 am

A stubborn, smokey fire on January 25, 2017, destroyed a row of stores on Roosevelt Avenue in the busy retail district of downtown Flushing, Queens. The blaze started at a business and quickly spread to adjoining businesses. Officials believe the blaze may have originated and spread throughout the building’s duct work. More than 200 FDNY firefighters and EMS personnel were on the scene and the fire impacted the local #7 Subway line between Main Street and Willets Point.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

