Floral Park House Fire Jumps

Sunday, March 12th, 2017, 3:53 pm

A raging fire destroyed one home and seriously damaged a second in Floral Park early on January 30, 2017. Floral Park firefighters were called to Zinnia Street around 0340 and found one home engulfed in flame with the fire spreading to the house next door. At least eight nearby departments were called to assist.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

Tags: FirstOnScenePhotos.com, Floral Park House Fire Jumps

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News