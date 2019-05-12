Flames Light the Sky in Yonkers

Sunday, May 12th, 2019, 7:56 am

Yonkers firefighters were dispatched to Parkview Avenue for a fire in a structure built in 1929. Crews were met with light smoke showing from the top floor of the six-story apartment and a report from a Westchester County Police helicopter of fire on the roof. Firefighters encountered heavy fire which had extended into the cockloft. Command struck a second alarm, followed by a third, as residents were evacuated. Soon after, a fourth alarm was called as the fire spread throughout the cockloft. A general alarm was transmitted bringing all off-duty members. As the roof began to soften up and conditions deteriorated, crews were pulled and went defensive. Ladder pipes were put into operation, but a strong wind pushed the fire through the cockloft. All mutual aid covering the city was requested to the scene. The fire burned through the entire length of the cockloft and dropped down into apartments on the lower five floors through shafts and voids, as the roof and cockloft collapsed. The fire took over 10 hours to bring under control. Over 100 residents were displaced and multiple firefighters sustained minor injuries.

– Fire News photos by Mike Messar and PuckStopperPhotography.com

