Flames Gut Rensselaer Apartment Complex

Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, 6:42 am

On April 24, 2018, a massive three-alarm fire gutted a row of apartment complexes on First Avenue. Ladder trucks from Rensselaer, Clinton Heights and East Greenbush were called and utilized to control the fast moving fire. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries fighting the blaze.

– Fire News photo by Peter Barber

