Fire News Member Login:

    
Register | Recover password
Home » Emergency Services » Flames Gut Rensselaer Apartment Complex

Flames Gut Rensselaer Apartment Complex

Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, 6:42 am

On April 24, 2018, a massive three-alarm fire gutted a row of apartment complexes on First Avenue. Ladder trucks from Rensselaer, Clinton Heights and East Greenbush were called and utilized to control the fast moving fire. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries fighting the blaze.

– Fire News photo by Peter Barber

Tags: ,

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News

  • Resources