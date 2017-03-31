Flames Devour Norfolk Log Cabin

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:33 am

On December 6, 2016, Norfolk (CT) crews, along with mutual aid companies, were tactically challenged by a fast spreading fire in a log home. An elderly occupant fell during his attempt to escape and was evaluated by EMS, but refused further care. The open floor plan allowed the fire to quickly spread throughout the 1700-square-foot structure. Norfolk Engine 90 deployed a supply line up a 1000-foot long steep drive, utilizing their 4×4 pumper. A tanker shuttle was established on Estey Road with Drakeville providing a fill site a few miles away on Route 272. The fire was reported to have started in the kitchen. Additional mutual aid companies came from Winsted, Winchester, Colebrook, Goshen and Canaan.

– Fire News photo by Ed Harvey

