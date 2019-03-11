First Snow Brings MVC with Entrapment

Monday, March 11th, 2019, 9:51 pm

On November 15, 2018, Station 45 along with Ambulance 64, KM6, KM5 and Trooper 4 were dispatched for an MVC with a vehicle overturned and a subject trapped on Vandyke-Green Spring Road. Units arrived to find two people trapped. Once the vehicle was stabilized, the crews went to work removing the windshield and flapping part of the roof back and out of the way making access for EMS. Both occupants were transported to Bayhealth in Dover.

– Submitted by Skip Carrow, photo courtesy Jerry Hull and Joe Jones

