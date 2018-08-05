Fire in New Cumberland

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:40 am

Two dogs died in a two-alarm house fire in New Cumberland on May 24, 2018. Nobody was home at the time of the fire that started on the first floor. Not only was the 85-degree weather an issue for firefighters, they also were trying to work around a hive of honey bees and an antique pick-up truck that was parked next to the house.

– Fire News photos by Jillian Stewart, Pat Shoop and Patrick M. Shoop, Jr.

