Fire Guts Schenectady Garage

Friday, April 20th, 2018, 7:26 pm

Smoke could be seen for miles as Schenectady firefighters arrived on Vale Place to find a two-stall wood frame garage fully involved. Two alarms were sounded due to the volume of fire and close proximity to neighboring structures.

-Fire News photo by Peter Barber

