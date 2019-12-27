Fire Boats Lend Hand to Police K9 Exercise

Friday, December 27th, 2019, 10:05 am

Dozens of fire boats and support vehicles descended on Liberty State Park, to assist their law enforcement colleagues with a regional Police K9 training day. The law enforcement drills were a joint coordinated effort between the FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the New Jersey State Park Police. They took place in a variety of settings including Liberty State Park, a United States Coast Guard Cutter on the Hudson River, and FDNY’s Randalls Island Fire Academy.

Fire department assistance came by means of shuttling K9 handlers and their partners to the various locations both in New Jersey and New York. Vessels from the New Jersey Regional Fire Boat Task Force as well as several volunteer fire departments participated. A few fire departments were able to drill their dive teams while this took place. Marine units participating included: United States Coast Guard Cutter Shrike, FDNY Marine 6, Edgewater Fire Department, North Hudson FD, Jersey City FD, Bayonne FD, Wallington Emergency Squad, Wyckoff FD and the Mahwah FD. Law enforcement marine units included New Jersey State Police, FBI, Port Authority PD, New York State Police, NYPD, Oyster Bay Department of Public Safety, Ocean City PD, Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Yonkers PD ESU, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Nassau County PD, and the Suffolk County PD.

– Fire News photos by Matt Spadaro

