FF Injured in New Cassel Blaze

Friday, February 15th, 2019, 9:39 pm

The Westbury Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sherman Street in New Cassel on January 2, 2019. Firefighters were met with a heavy fire condition throughout the two-story home. Mutual aid companies came from Carle Place, Hicksville, East Meadow, Jericho, Bethpage and East Williston. One firefighter was injured. Residents of the home were able to escape without injury. The Nassau County Police and Nassau County Fire Marshal were investigating.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber, FirstOnScenePhotos.com and Immsterfirephotos.com

Tags: FF Injured in New Cassel Blaze, FirstOnScenePhotos.com and Immsterfirephotos.com, Joseph C. Sperber

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News