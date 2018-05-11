FF Injured at Providence Blaze

Friday, May 11th, 2018, 11:51 am

Providence (RI) firefighters responded to West Street on November 21, 2017, to find heavy fire venting from the second floor A/D corner. A second alarm was requested. The fire started in the first-floor walls and traveled up the walls. A captain injured his back when he fell down a stairway. The house sustained heavy damage on both floors. The cause was deemed electrical in nature.

– Fire News photo by Ken LaBelle

