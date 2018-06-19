FDNY’s Paul R. Tokarski

Tuesday, June 19th, 2018, 6:45 am

On March 15, 2018, a funeral was held for FDNY Firefighter Paul R. Tokarski, of Ladder Company 164. Tokarski, 52, passed away on March 10, 2018 after an illness attributed to his exposure at Ground Zero after 9/11. He is survived by his daughter Cole Tokarski, 18. Tokarski was interred at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.

– Fire News photos by Thomas J. Lambui

