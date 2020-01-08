FDNY’s Clifford R. DiMuro

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, 8:24 pm

With regret, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) announces the death of retired Firefighter Clifford R. DiMuro, L-137, appointed September 7, 1983, retired October 31, 2012, which occurred on November 22, 2019. This member bravely served this department protecting life and property in the City of New York in the rescue and recovery at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087 World Trade Center. The heartfelt sympathy of the entire department is extended to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased in the midst of the great loss that they and the department have sustained. His funeral took place in Babylon on November 26, 2019.

– Fire News story and photo submitted by Mark Little courtesy of the New York Association of Fire Chaplains

Tags: FDNY’s Clifford R. DiMuro, Mark Little, New York Association of Fire Chaplains

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News