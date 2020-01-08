FDNY’s Andrew S. Gargiulo

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, 8:27 pm

With regret, the FDNY announced the death of retired Firefighter Andrew S. Gargiulo, E-160, appointed November 14, 1999, retired February 28, 2006, which occurred on November 6, 2019. This member bravely served this Department protecting life and property in the City of New York in the rescue and recovery at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087 World Trade Center. The heartfelt sympathy of the entire department is extended to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased in the midst of the great loss that they and the department have sustained. His funeral was held on Staten Island on November 13, 2019.

– Fire News story and photo submitted by Mark Little courtesy of the New York Association of Fire Chaplains

Tags: ew York Association of Fire Chaplains, FDNY’s Andrew S. Gargiulo, Mark Little

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News