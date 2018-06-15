FDNY Lt. Michael R. Davidson Laid to Rest

Friday, June 15th, 2018, 12:43 pm

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro and thousands of FDNY members, family and friends attended the funeral service for Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson of Engine Company 69 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Sadly, Lt. Davidson’s life was lost as he operated at a fire in Harlem. Lieutenant Davidson, of Floral Park, New York, is survived by his wife, Eileen, and their four children; Brooke, Joseph, Emily and Amy. Lieutenant Davidson is the son of retired Firefighter Robert Davidson, who served the Department for 26 years (primarily in the same firehouse as his son); and the brother of Firefighter Eric Davidson, an 11-year veteran, of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx. He is the 1,150th member of the FDNY to make the supreme sacrifice in the line-of-duty. Our prayers go out to Lt. Michael R. Davidson’s family, to the FDNY and to the City of New York, as we remember this hero. May he rest in peace as he watches over all firefighters from the floor above.

-Fire News photos by Peter Barber, Brian Grogan, Lloyd Mitchell, and Jon Tenca

