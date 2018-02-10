FDNY Holds Graduation

Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 11:11 am

Looking back to October 2017, the Fire Department of the City of New York held a graduation ceremony at the Christian Culture Center. Joining the department as probationary firefighters were 279 men and women. Fire News wishes everyone a safe tenure with the department.

– Fire News photos by Lloyd Mitchell

Tags: FDNY Holds Graduation, LLoyd Mitchell

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News