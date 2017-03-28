Fatality in New Rochelle Blaze

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:43 am

On July 18, 2016, the New Rochelle Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house fire with a report of people trapped. Police officers discovered the fire and helped make several rescues. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and made a strong attack but were pushed out of the building and were forced to go to a defensive operation. Unfortunately, due to the heavy fire conditions, one person did not make it out of the historic structure, which was built in 1909.

– Fire News photos by John Tenca/Puck Stopper Photography

Tags: Fatality in New Rochelle Blaze, John Tenca/Puck Stopper Photography

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News