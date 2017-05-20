Fatality in MVA-Fire in Wantagh

On January 13, 2017, the Wantagh Fire Department was alerted for an MVA with vehicle fire on westbound Sunrise Highway near Seaford Avenue. An out of control box truck, went off the road, struck the guardrail and went airborne. The truck hit and snapped several trees and poles before bursting into flames and landing on several parked cars in the LIRR commuter lot. First Assistant Chief Gross arrived to find at least four cars and the truck fully involved. Chief of Department J. Bloomfield and Second Assistant Chief Kelly arrived shortly after. Chiefs Gross and Kelly handled the firefighting operations as units began to arrive. Units put multiple lines into operation and quickly went into foam operations due to burning fuel running down the parking lot. Chief Bloomfield requested two additional engines. It took about 40 minutes to extinguish all the fires. The vehicles were searched and the driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

