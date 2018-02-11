Fatality in Marmora MVA

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:17 pm

On November 16, 2017, Central received a call about an MVA on Tuckahoe Road. Chief Jay Newman reported a three-car MVA with debris all over the roadway. Units worked to extricate one of the victims and remained on scene while the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Unit investigated.

– Fire News photos by Robert Macom

