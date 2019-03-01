Fatality at State Border Fire

Friday, March 1st, 2019, 7:25 am

In the early afternoon of December 23, 2018, the Pearl River and Nanuet Fire Departments were toned out for a structure fire, with several 911 calls reporting smoke in the area of North Road. The location they were responding to is an area where several fire districts border each other, as well as right on the state line between New York and New Jersey. As more 911 calls were received, it became clear that the fire was indeed in Montvale’s (NJ) response area, and they were also dispatched. With Pearl River arriving first, they encountered heavy fire at the rear of a single-story house. As firefighters from Pearl River began stretching lines, Montvale arrived and both were alerted that someone may have been inside the home, and searches were immediately started. Due to the advanced fire on arrival, and the fact that it had gained significant headway in the attic space, crews were ordered to evacuate the house as heavy fire began breaking through the roof. Once water from the exterior started to darken down the blaze, crews re-entered and continued the search for the resident. Sadly, the 77-year-old woman was found deceased in the rear of the home.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

