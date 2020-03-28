Fatality at Mizpah Blaze

The volunteer fire companies of Mizpah, Mays Landing, Laureldale and Milmay were dispatched at 0353 on December 19, 2019, to Harding Highway and Landis Avenue for a structure fire.

Mizpah Chief Jamie Davenport was advised the structure was fully involved and there was a possible entrapment. Chief Davenport was met by a female occupant who informed him her son had ran back into the basement and then there was an explosion and did not come back out. Chief Davenport appointed Mays Landing Assistant Chief Ken Badger, Jr., operations, and he requested a response from Atlantic City Electric Company for power lines down. Multiple handlines were pulled and efforts were made to gain entry into the basement. Despite their efforts, firefighters were beat back by the heat and flames. At this point an exterior attack was set up as firefighters tried making entry through the front door and found the floor gone. Command requested a water tender strike force to the scene because of the lack of hydrants in the area. The fire was brought under control at approximately 0700 with apparatus and personnel remaining on the scene for overhaul, investigation, and recovery, with the last unit taking up at approximately 1300 hours. No firefighter injuries were reported, and a male body was found at the scene. The investigation was conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office. Also responding were Weymouth, South Egg Harbor, Richland, East Vineland, Newtonville, Collings Lakes, Estelle Manor, Dorothy, Landisville and Bargaintown.

