Fatality at Menands Ped. MVA

Friday, March 10th, 2017, 9:43 pm

On September 1, 2016, the Menands Fire Department and Police Department, as well as the Colonie Police Department, responded to a serious pedestrian accident on Route 32. Upon arrival, a woman in her 30s was found lying on the edge of the highway in the southbound lane with a serious head injury. She was treated on the scene by Colonie Paramedics and than transported to the Albany Medical Center Hospital where she was later pronounced. A witness told police the woman — who other witnesses say was trying to catch a bus — ran in front of her car.

– Fire News photo by Tom Heffernan

