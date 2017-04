Fatality at Belmont Blaze

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:46 am

On January 23, 2017, firefighters responded to a fire in a three-story home on Trapelo Road in Belmont (MA). The fire eventually went to three alarms. One civilian was found dead in the third floor attic.

– Fire News photos by Rick Nohl and Owen Carrigan

