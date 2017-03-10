Fatality at Amsterdam MVA

Friday, March 10th, 2017, 9:44 pm

Amsterdam Police and Fire responded to a call on September 23, 2016, for a serious crash involving a semi and pickup truck at the intersection of Market and Division Streets. City firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the roof for extrication. The female driver died when she crashed into the back of the semi that had stopped at a red light. She was removed to St. Mary’s Hospital. Amsterdam police were assisted at the scene by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and New York State Police.

– Fire News photo by Tom Heffernan

