Fast Work in Bridgeton

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:06 pm

The City of Bridgeton Fire Department in Cumberland County responded to Oak Street on December 20, 2017, for a report of a structure fire. Chief Todd Bowen established command for a fire in a three-story wood frame dwelling. Firefighters extended one line to the third floor and brought the fire quickly under control. Assisting were Millville (RIT) and Cedarville.

– Fire News photo by Dennis C. Sharpe

