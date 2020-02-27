Fast Moving Fire in Bound Brook

Thursday, February 27th, 2020, 9:42 am

Bound Brook Fire was toned out for a structure fire on Main and Drake Streets. Upon arrival, fire companies found a heavily involved apartment complex under construction. The fire was so intense it quickly spread to nearby structure immediately across the street. Command quickly called in additional resources and soon had the fire at a seven-alarm level. Companies continued to flow water into several structures through the night and into the next day. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office a Bound Brook man was arrested and charged, with second-degree aggravated arson and third-degree hindering investigation apprehension/false information.

– Fire News photos by FirstDuePhotography.com, Mark Rosetti and Steven White

Tags: Fast Moving Fire in Bound Brook, FirstDuePhotography.com, Mark Rosetti and Steven White

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News