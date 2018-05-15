Fast Job in North Bellmore

Tuesday, May 15th, 2018, 8:30 pm

North Bellmore firefighters made a quick knockdown at a block-long taxpayer located on Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore on March 3, 2018. The fire was kept in check due to a sprinkler system, but the concern was that it might have gotten into the cockloft. Additional departments called to the scene were Uniondale, Bellmore and Wantagh.

– Fire News photos by Harry Loud, K2MPhotography.com, and FirstOnScenePhotos.com

