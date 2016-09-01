Farmingville MVA

Thursday, September 1st, 2016, 10:05 pm

On July 6, 2016, the Farmingville Fire Department was activated for an MVA with reported overturn on the northbound side of Nicolls Road. Upon arrival, Chief Dave Smith advised incoming units the occupants were self-extricated. The crew of Rescue 8 secured the overturned vehicle, and the driver was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries via a Farmingville ambulance.

- Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez

