Farmingdale Home Destroyed

Wednesday, November 21st, 2018, 10:13 am

On August 25, 2018, the Farmingdale Fire Department was alerted for a house fire on South Maple Street in Farmingdale. Multiple fire departments from Nassau and Suffolk counties battled this two-alarm fire, that destroyed a two-story home; a dog perished in the fire.

– Fire News photos by ImmsterFirephotos.com and Paul Mazza

Tags: Farmingdale Home Destroyed, ImmsterFirephotos.com and Paul Mazza

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County