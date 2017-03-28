Far Rockaway 3-Alarm

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:40 am

FDNY units battled a three-alarm blaze in Far Rockaway on the morning of January 12, 2017. The fire began in a detached garage in the rear of a home on Beatrice Court and the fireball caused by the blaze quickly spread to the nearby main house. Companies from all over Queens responded to the incident.

– Fire News photo by FirstOnScenePhotos.com

