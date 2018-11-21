Factory Fire in Deer Park

Wednesday, November 21st, 2018, 10:11 am

On the evening of July 29, 2018, the Deer Park Fire Department responded to a factory fire on Brook Avenue. Third Assistant Chief Rob Macaluso advised Chief Phil Scarfi of heavy smoke and fire in the Atlantic Medical Supply building. Mutual aid was requested from West Islip, North Babylon and Dix Hills. The first-due engine made entry and was able to knock down the fire before it could advance to attached units, although smoke did make its way into some.

– Fire News photos by BTFirePhoto.com

